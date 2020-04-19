Lawmakers tout stimulus plan for rural communities

As Congress prepares to pass another stimulus bill to support local business throughout the country, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Congressman Antonio Delgado (D-NY-19) are urging Congress not to forget rural communities.
During a press call Friday, Gillibrand said rural communities have difficulty accessing federal funds because they’re reliant on competitive grant programs to receive funding. Gillibrand and Delgado said they are hoping $250 billion will go to small businesses, $150 billion goes to states and localities and another $150 billion to hospitals. The remaining funds would be allocated for food stamps and food banks.
With 20 million people on unemployment, this has become a necessity for some people, they said.
During the press conference, Gillibrand spoke about how many rural community hospitals have faced detrimental impacts because of the pandemic.
“Their hospitals provide vital community resources,” she said. “Across the country, rural hospitals have closed and those that remain open are struggling to combat coronavirus. Small business and family farms that are key to the tax base are being forced to close. They’re facing mounting debt and are at risk of not recovering when the crisis is finally over.”
She added that communities need to have the funding necessary to fix their issues. Gillibrand and Delagdo said their push will use the framework of their Rebuild Rural America Act (RRAA) to establish a thorough and dedicated stream of federal funding for rural communities to provide guaranteed, multi-year, flexible block grants to support regional economic growth.
Using these funds, residents would be have access to public safety, emergency management and temporary assistance. Congressman Delgado said it is critically important that rural communities are receiving support and certain protections will be provided for in this time of need. In his home district, he has found there are plenty of
“Our towns, villages and hamlets are vital to our way of life and they have unique and acute needs during this pandemic,“ Delgado said. “Our local and county government are incredibly important. They are the lifeline of our community responses to the coronavirus pandemic. I’m grateful for our community partners who have spearheaded creating additional medical treatment centers, testing facilities and emergency medical services. In this time of crisis, it is imperative that they are able to access federal dollars so they are able to deal with both the health and economic impacts that covid-19 has has on our communities.”
He pointed out that prior to the pandemic, many rural areas and county governments were already in need of federal funding.
A tentative timeline for the passage of this bill has not been worked out as of yet. Funding would be eligible for cities with populations below 50,000 people and counties with populations below 200,000 people.
