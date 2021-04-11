Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) and Mayor Robert Restaino are calling for expansion of the Amtrak route between Buffalo, Niagara Falls, New York and Toronto to be a priority as the federal government plans to make investments in rail during a press event set for Monday at the Niagara Falls Amtrak station on Depot Avenue W.
The American Jobs Plan, the infrastructure package announced by President Biden on March 31, proposes an $80 billion investment to expand and improve Amtrak service.
