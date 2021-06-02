Congressman Brian Higgins continues to push for the U.S./Canadian border to reopen and was joined in his efforts Wednesday by a pair of Canadian government representatives.
Higgins and Canadian Members of Parliament Nathaniel Erskine-Smith and Wayne Easter released a joint statement related to US-Canada border management on Wednesday:
“Reopening our countries’ shared border must be a top priority for our respective governments at this point in the pandemic. For more than a year, Americans and Canadians have endured separation from their families, friends, and property in response to the public health crisis.
“Guidance from both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Canada’s COVID-19 Testing and Screening Expert Advisory Panel is clear: individuals with proof of immunity can travel safely and should not be subject to quarantine requirements.
“It is time for our governments to listen to the experts and together release an evidence-based plan to reunite families, safely resume normal border operations, and quickly restore our two countries’ deeply interconnected economies.”
Higgins represents portions of Western New York, including Buffalo and Niagara Falls in the U.S. House of Representatives. Erskine-Smith represents Beaches-East York, a downtown Toronto district in Canada’s House of Commons. Easter represents the district of Malpeque, Prince Edward Island.
Higgins & Easter serve as co-chairs of the Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group and regularly work on cross-border issues. The statement follows a virtual meeting between Higgins and Erskine-Smith.
The United States and Canada share 5,525 miles of border, the longest land boundary between two countries in the world. The border remains closed through June 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.