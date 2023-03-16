ALBANY — The tea leaves emerging from the statehouse this week suggest Gov. Kathy Hochul will face a test of her political strength from members of her own party as she attempts to enact a budget that addresses key issues of public safety and affordability.
There are less than three weeks before a spending plan needs to be in place to be on time for the April 1 start of the next fiscal year.
Meanwhile, Hochul’s fellow Democrats in the Assembly and Senate are now on record that they plan to sideline the ambitious housing creation targets that were a centerpiece of her budget agenda.
The two chambers are also refusing to go along with Hochul’s plan to enact modest tuition increases for students enrolled at State University schools.
On another front, the lawmakers have a more aggressive plan for increasing the minimum wage than the governor..And they rejected Hochul’s call for a ban on menthol cigarettes.
The Legislature, with their two one-house budget bills, has also put smiles on the faces of leaders of the New York State Association of Counties, by rejecting the governor’s call for a shift of Medicaid funding that the county governments say would leave their own spending blueprints with gaping holes.
Traditionally, a New York governor fresh from being elected to a four-year term gets a “honeymoon period” that lasts into the budget season, noted Gerald Benjamin, retired dean of the political science department at the State University of New York at New Paltz.
But Hochul was dealt a stunning setback last month when the state Senate, with members signaling they had no intention of being docile, rejected her choice to fill the vacancy of chief judge for the Court of Appeals, New York’s highest court.
The outcome of that effort suggested any honeymoon Hochul received was a short lived one, Benjamin said.
Meanwhile,the fact that both chambers are controlled by a solid majority of Democrats may complicate her attempts to achieve consensus on the budget, he said.
“In a curious way, it diminishes alternatives for the governor in the negotiating process,” said Benjamin, adding: “We haven’t seen this since Rockefeller.” He was referring to the late Nelson Rockefeller, who was elected to four successive terms as governor before leaving Albany to serve as vice president under President Gerald Ford.
To be sure, the Democrats running the Assembly and Senate have signaled they have no plans to go along with Hochul’s bail law proposal of giving judges greater discretion to remand defendants to jail if they are deemed to pose a danger to communities.
The complications faced by Hochul mirror a national trend over the past few years of Democratic representatives, both in statehouses and at the nation’s capitol, becoming more and more progressive and willing to diverge from more moderate members of their party, said Grant Reeher, director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute at Syracuse University.
“Hochul is fighting that battle on the left, but she is also taking some hits from the middle and the right on crime and public safety and the perennial issues of taxes and spending,” Reeher said.
Democratic lawmakers were less apt to challenge Hochul’s predecessor, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Reeher said. “He was better at controlling the left flank,” he noted.
While the differences between Hochul’s agenda and the one-house budget bills are now in the spotlight, the legislation advanced by lawmakers actually indicates significant agreement with the governor on many spending initiatives.
John Kaehny, director of Reinvent Albany, a government watchdog group, said areas where Hochul and lawmakers are on the same page include a major increase in aid for public schools and Hochul’s push for a controversial film tax credit enhancement, which will cost $7 billion when spread over 10 years.
Though the bail issue remains mired in disagreement, Kaehny said there is no need for tucking that legislation into the budget since it won’t impact state spending and can be taken up in the post-budget portion of the current session.
“To me, the surprise of this budget is how much the leaders agree with the governor,” Kaehny said.
New York state government is the only state government in the nation with a fiscal year that begins April 1.
To achieve an on-time budget, the bills would have to be printed in two weeks and approved by March 31.
