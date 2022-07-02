State and local law enforcement will be extending their normal holiday patrols from the roadways to the waterways in an effort to stop impaired driving and boating.
“Preventing BWI (boating while intoxicated) is just as important as stopping DWI (driving while intoxicated),” Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said on Friday. “We’ll have extra patrols on the roads and we’ll have marine patrols out as well. We’ll be focused on the waterways and the highways.”
Sheriff’s deputies will be joined this year on the water by New York State Park Police who’ll be participating in Operation Dry Water, an effort to deter boating under the influence.
Launched in 2009, Operation Dry Water is an awareness and enforcement campaign that looks to reduce the number of alcohol- and drug-related incidents and fatalities on the waterways by increasing awareness among recreational boaters. The operation also provides a stronger and more visible deterrent to alcohol and drug use on the water.
Thousands of law enforcement officers across the United States take part in the operation. In addition to the Niagara County Sheriff and the Park Police, New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation, the New York State Police and the U.S. Coast Guard participate in the stepped-up enforcement activity.
Last year, the effort involved more than 7,500 law enforcement officers across the country, resulting in about 115,000 vessel stops and more than 42,000 citations and warnings, including 638 boating under the influence (BUI) arrests.
“As we kick off the summer season, we expect increased boating traffic on the waterways during the holiday weekend. While boating is a great recreational activity, boating under the influence is both dangerous and illegal and can lead to serious consequences including arrest, injuries and even death,” Park Police Acting Assistant Director of Law Enforcement Michael Pavelock said. “New York State Park Police want to ensure that boaters and anyone enjoying the waterways have a safe place to spend their time.”
Studies have shown alcohol to be the leading contributing factor in recreational boater deaths.
“We’ve had tragedies on the water and we’ll be out on both the upper and lower (Niagara River) with our patrols,” Filicetti said.
Law enforcement officials said operating a vessel under the influence of alcohol or drugs is illegal on all bodies of water. Penalties for BUI include fines, possible jail sentences, the impounding of your boat and the loss of boating privileges.
In New York, it is illegal to operate a vessel with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.08 percent or higher.
“While celebrating the July 4th weekend, we want to remind recreational boaters to navigate our state’s lakes, rivers, and canals safely and responsibly,” New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said. “Boaters are encouraged to wear their life jackets, follow posted speed limits and to not operate vessels while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”
New York is in the process of phasing-in Brianna’s Law, which requires all operators of motorized watercraft to complete a state-approved boating safety course. Adopted in 2019, the law currently requires all motorboat operators born on or after Jan. 1, 1993 to have a boating safety certificate.
Failure to comply carries a potential fine of between $100 to $250.
Beginning in 2022, that requirement extends to all boaters born on or after Jan. 1, 1988. In 2023, the requirement extends to those born on or after Jan. 1, 1983, and in 2024, extends to Jan. 1, 1978. The law will apply to all operators regardless of age beginning in 2025.
