Good things are happening at the Packard Road Community Center where deputies from the Niagara County Sheriff’s Department have been mentoring youths all summer long in the Building Bridges program.
On Monday, the deputies were taking students to the Maid of the Mist and Cave of the Winds.
Before it happened, however, there was some warm-up time in the gym shooting baskets and playing catch with a football.
The program was started by Niagara County Legislator Owen Steed.
“I feel great about what it has become,” Steed said. “When kids get to know law enforcement and law enforcement gets to know them it builds better relationships.”
The program is funded through donations with the the support of the legislature, sheriff's office and Niagara Falls Police Department.
As the children gathered and waited to be led on their adventure, teachers and staff from Cataract Elementary, led by Principal Stan Wojton gathered to see the center, drop off school supplies and learn about programs.
“It is an outreach from Cataract Elementary,” Center Director Samika Sullivan said. “They are trying to bring the school into the community. I know as a working mom, I can’t always attend every 3 p.m. PTA meeting.”
Sullivan welcomed a chance to meet with Wojton.
"We catch the after school part so we hear, 'This homework is too hard' " Sullivan said. "We don't always know how to help. We need some help."
Wojton's response was instantaneous.
"We can do that," he said. "Let's make this happen."
"That would be terrific," Sullivan replied. "There is a disconnect between community and schools but there doesn't need to be."
Sullivan speaks with the authenticity of someone who knows first-hand how it “takes a village.”
Recently, she encountered a group of children up to mischief in her Falls neighborhood. She said she spoke up, intervened and changed the direction.
“If they cross my path, they become mine,” she said “I have dozens of children. Little kids on the street, either we get to know you, or we become fearful and I am not ready for fearful yet.”
Sheriff Mike Filicetti was there to take in the wonder of the program.
“I love this program because it takes the police officer out of their role,” he said. “It humanizes the uniform. It breaks down barriers.”
Filicetti proudly tells the story of 2020. One particular young man was intimidated by the presence of officers who may not have been so comfortable themselves.
“Walking into the aquarium from behind,” Filicetti said, “there was a photo of Mike Rosky holding hands with a boy. We made it the cover of our annual report because that picture meant so much to me.
“We do surveys after the program and some of the kids responses are so heartwarming.”
