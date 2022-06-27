ALBANY — The New York Conservative and Republican parties scored a significant legal victory Monday when a state judge found a law that allows noncitizens to vote in New York City's municipal elections violates the state Constitution.
The local law would have allowed an estimated 800,000 non-citizens to participate in local elections in New York City, though opponents feared its supporters were plotting to expand the scope of the law by eventually ceding the same voting rights that citizens now have in New York.
State Supreme Court Judge Ralph Porzio effectively blocked New York City officials from moving forward with a plan to register hundreds of thousands of new voters who lack U.S. citizenship but have green cards, authorizations to work or are otherwise protected from deportation.
“Though voting is a right that so many citizens take for granted, the City of New York cannot ‘obviate’ the restrictions imposed by the Constitution,” Porzio ruled from his court on Staten Island.
The New York Immigration Coalition, a group that successfully advocated for New York to make undocumented immigrants eligible for driver's licenses, signaled it plans to appeal the decision.
Its director, Murad Awawdeh, said giving voting rights to non-citizens would have allowed nearly 1 million people who are involved in the state's economy to have a say in how they are governed.
"We refuse to allow today's verdict to further the disenfranchisement of Black and brown communities in New York City," Awawdeh said in a statement.
About one in nine of New York City's 7 million voting age residents are noncitizens, suggesting that section of the population could have a significant impact on the results of close elections.
Gerard Kassar, chairman of the state Conservative Party, said Porzio's ruling makes it clear the framers of the state Constitution wanted to limit voting rights to people who are citizens of the United States.
"This is an incredibly important decision because it puts barriers on the tracks for crazy legislation in New York like this," Kassar told CNHI. He called the decision "a victory for reason over a woke ideology that is damaging our state.”
New York's immigration advocates demonstrated their political clout at the statehouse in 2021 when lawmakers agreed to spend $2.1 billion to create the Excluded Worker Fund, sending one-time payments to thousands of people who said they were employed during the pandemic but were not covered by COVID-19 stimulus payments that went to millions of other New Yorkers.
The New York City Department of Law, which defended the measure extending voting rights to noncitizens, voiced disappointment with the decision and called it a setback for the democratic process.
Several states have preemptively moved to block local attempts to allow noncitizens to vote, They include Florida, Colorado and Alabama.
New York City put itself in the vanguard of local governments allowing noncitizens to vote, making itself the most populous municipality in the nation to take that step in what has become a national debate over voting rights.
Republicans argued the New York City law had partisan motivations and was designed to boost Democratic candidates in local elections.
"Opening the floodgates for non-citizens to vote in the city’s elections would have made them both chaotic and unconstitutional in nature," said Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie.
The New York City measure was approved last December.
