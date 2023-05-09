Niagara Falls City School District Superintendent Mark Laurrie will deliver the keynote address at Niagara County Community College’s 59th annual commencement ceremony on Saturday.
NCCC will host graduation at 10 a.m. in the main gym on the Sanborn campus.
The college expects more than 1,000 guests to attend in support of the more than 800 members of the Class of 2023. An outdoor reception will follow the ceremony.
NCCC will livestream of the event at niagaracc.suny.edu/commencement/ .
