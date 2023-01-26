The LaSalle Senior Center will be closed for the next two weeks for repairs.
City officials say the County Office of the Aging will be transporting effected seniors to the John Duke Center for the next two weeks for the senior lunch program.
Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: January 26, 2023 @ 6:28 pm
