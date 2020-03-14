The LaSalle Educational Club will soon be celebrating 51 years of providing college scholarships to worthy Niagara Falls high school students.
This year, there are 22 college scholarships available, ranging from $200 to $1,500.
Interested students may pick up scholarship application forms from their school counselor, the Earl W. Brydges Library branch on Main Street in Niagara Falls, the LaSalle Library branch, the Niagara Falls Boys and Girls Club and the Doris W. Jones Family Resource. The deadline for submitting applications is March 27. Applicants must submit a cover letter and 350-word essay with their applications.
The banquet dinner is held at 6 p.m. on June 12 at Antonio's Restaurant Banquet and Conference Center, 7708 Niagara Falls Blvd.
Because of generous donors, the club has received five more top college scholarships.
The late Pastor Glenn Raybon of Trinity Baptist Church in Niagara Falls tirelessly served his church, community and many organizations for 56 years with a devoted passion for service to God and his fellow man. Raybon participated in the March on Washington in 1963 and met Dr. Martin Luther King. After King was assassinated in 1968, Raybon opened his church for the first service to honor King. This year, members of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration Committee started the Pastor Glenn Raybon Civil Rights Scholarship of $1,500 and a scholarship honoring Dr. Martin Luther King of $500.
Additional donors include: Stephanie Jones - Houston, in honor of her brother, Eric L. Jones "I Can" Scholarship of $1,000; Rhonda Bivians - Talley, 2019 Community Service honoree, will sponsor $500 Memorial Scholarship to commemorate the works of her mother, Barbara J. Bivians and Juliette Smith; and Michael Hamilton family members of Erica Rivers, who expired suddenly will sponsor a $500 scholarship, the "Erica M. Rivers Memorial Athletic Scholarship."
The LaSalle Educational Club is privileged to have Dr. Robin Erwin, Joyce A. Scott, Charles, Walker, Monica Hamilton, and Stephanie W. Cowart as scholarship judges. In great respect the club is honored to have as keynote speaker Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek and Channel 4 News Reporter Angelica Morrison as the mistress of ceremony.
For more information or for banquet tickets, contact 285-2965.
