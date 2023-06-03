The LaSalle Educational Club will hold its annual scholarship awarding ceremony, recognizing students who are looking to continue their education or join the military.
The program will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at Niagara Falls High School, where 24 students will receive scholarships for their hard work and high grades. Lillian Williams, the former chair of the University of Buffalo’s African-American Studies department, will be the keynote speaker.
Previously, the club only considered students who were going to enter college or trade school after graduation. This year for the first time, students who will join the armed forces are also encouraged to apply.
The scholarships offered this year are as follows:
• Rev. J.M. Bradley Scholarship, $1,300
• Rev. Glenn Rayon Civil Right Scholarship, $1,000
• “I Can Eric L. Jones” Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
• Edward Ivey Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
• LaSalle Educational Club Good Faith Scholarship, $600
• Nathan A. Dolson Jr. Leadership Scholarship, $600
• Shalise Monet Carter Humanitarian Scholarship, $500
• Men Standing Strong Together Community Scholarship, $500
• LaSalle Educational Club Inc. Scholarship, $500
• Theodore Williamson Education Scholarship, $500
• Kebab Sanders Jr. Brotherhood Scholarship, $400
• Councilman Robert A. Anderson Jr. Memorial Award, $300
• Lille P. Stephens Female Athletic Award, $300
• Thomas Hamilton Jr. Make a Difference Scholarship, $300
• Shalise Monet Carter Memorial Scholarship, $200
• LaSalle Educational Club Inc. Student Ward, $200
The club will also honor community members who made extraordinary contributions to the community: the Rev. Fred T. Chambers, Christina Custode-Macri and Joseph Revert.
Children who had an active role in the club will also be highlighted. They are kindergartener Alexiana Dolson, first-grader Miah Walker, third-graders Iyana Cummings, Jocelyn Fernandez and James Sanders, fourth-graders Jacoria and Jayceona Smith, fifth-grader Nehemiah Carter and sixth-graders Bella Warren and JaKing Woods.
