The Lasalle High School Class of 1976 is hosting a 45th Class Reunion Weekend on Aug. 6-8.
The weekend begins with a golf outing and Friday Night Bash, continues on Saturday with a banquet and an evening of music, and ends Sunday with an outdoor music show.
The golf tournament will be held Aug. 6 at Hyde Park Golf Course. There will be a 9-hole tournament that includes the price of the golf game, a cart, a Viola's sub for lunch and a picnic dinner for $65 per person.
"We're rebounding from last year," Joel Holka, an organizer of the event, said about the golf outing. "We had a small one last year because of COVID. Hopefully, we'll have a full field of 100 plus golfers this year."
After golf will be the traditional Friday Night Bash featuring Class of '76 alumni Tom Gariano and his band, "The A List" at 7 p.m. at The Evening Star, 8810 Niagara Falls Blvd.
Saturday, Aug. 7, the banquet will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. for Class of 1976 alumni at the Niagara Riverside Resort, 7001 Buffalo Ave. Tickets are $65 per person or $120 per couple, with three hours of open bar, and dinners must be pre-paid. At 9 p.m., the event will be opened to all classmates, with a cash bar and music by Class of '76 musician Jim Jeckovich.
On Sunday the outdoor show called "Lovin LaSalle," will take place at 2 p.m. at Wilbur's Bar at 504 Cayuga Drive. Three bands will be featured including Algorythym, Wood-N-Steel, and Powertrain. All three bands feature LaSalle alumni. Tickets are $15 at the door or $10 in advance and can only be purchase at Wilbur's.
Checks for the banquet and the golf outing can be made out to "Lasalle Class of 76" and mailed to: Joel Holka, Holka Insurance Agency, 8575 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls, NY 14304, by July 23.
For further information about the golf event, contact Holka at 298-7540 or email joel@holkainsurance.com. For questions about the dinner contact Theresa (Costanzo) Nanula at bakertree4@hotmail.com.
