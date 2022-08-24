New York’s Republican Party chair, Nick Langworthy, won a primary in Western New York by defeating controversial Buffalo businessman Carl Paladino in New York’s redrawn 23rd District.
Paladino, who unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2010, has a long history of inflammatory and offensive remarks, including recent comments that praised Adolf Hitler and circulated conspiracy theories around mass shootings.
The heated primary came as Langworthy and Paladino sought to replace GOP Rep. Chris Jacobs, who decided not to seek reelection after facing backlash from his own party for voicing support for an assault weapons ban following a racist mass shooting in his hometown of Buffalo in May.
Congresswoman Claudia Tenney was declared the winner of the Republican nomination for U.S. House in New York’s 24th Congressional District.
According to the New York Times on Wednesday, with 95% of the district had reported and Tenney was leading Mario Fratto 17,470 to 13,025 or 54% of the vote to Fratto’s 40%. George Phillips had collected 6% of the vote.
In Niagara County, Tenney garnered almost 57% of the vote to Fratto’s 36%. Phillips earned about 7% of the vote in Niagara. Unofficially, the vote was 1,114 for Tenney, 716 for Fratto and 134 for Phillips.
The night’s other local race, a Democratic primary in the 26th Congressional District, was called in Congressman Brian Higgins’ favor about an hour after the polls closed by the Associated Press. Vote tallies were not provided.
In Niagara County, Higgins was the overwhelming favorite, earning nearly 92% of the vote. Emin Eddie Egriu took in 8% of the vote. Unofficially, the vote was 3,348-301.
