The sale of two vacant Falls residential properties by a local land bank to a Buffalo developer is being hailed as a step forward in revitalizing two city neighborhoods.
The two residential properties in question, located at 530 18th St. and 231 70th St., were both abandoned homes that were city owned. They were transferred to Niagara Orleans Regional Land Improvement Corp., or NORLIC, ownership in October, with the land bank owning them for four months and cleaning them up for sale, clearing any garbage and trash on the property.
They were officially listed earlier this year and were recently purchased by Buffalo-base Blue Eagle Realty and its parter Creation Properties. Matt Chavez, NORLIC’s project manager, said that Blue Eagle purchased the 70th Street property for $6,000 and the 18th Street property for $12,000 and they have committed to investing $50,000 and $89,000 to make them livable and to eventually sell them to a families looking to live in them, not to anyone looking to make them rental properties.
Niagara County Legislator Chris Voccio, whose district covers Niagara Falls areas that include 18th and 70th streets and is a NORLIC board member, said the sale of those two properties are a blueprint for a path forward in revitalizing Niagara Falls neighborhoods.
“NORLIC has the ability and authority to meet with those who have an interest in any of these properties to review their plans and get commitments on timetables as so on,” said Voccio, “In that way, we can avoid those who want to speculate on property rather than make investments in our neighborhoods. This may be only two properties, but this is the blueprint for how you begin to revitalize neighborhoods plagued by the blight of abandoned properties.”
Chavez explained that NORLIC has development enforcement mortgage on all the properties they sell for a period of time and places liens on properties while the project is being undertaken. Within a year to 18 months, whoever bought the property has to be compliant with the redevelopment plan evidenced by the like of active work being done and permits.
“Once they reach compliance, we release the lien and the property is theirs,” Chavez explained. If the developer did not follow through with the work, NORLIC can take the property back and sell it to someone else.
NORLIC formed in 2017 with foreclosed properties contributed to it coming from Niagara and Orleans counties and the cities of Niagara Falls, Lockport, and North Tonawanda. So far, it has resold as many as 19 properties, averaging three to four a year. Its available listings of residential and commercial properties are available on its website. There are currently 16 commercial and residential properties listed.
Chavez said NORLIC works on eliminating blight and improving neighborhoods, since blighted properties are a drain on municipal resources and causes surrounding homes to lose value.
