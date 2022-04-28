The Olcott Lakeview Village Shoppes are reopening this weekend. This year, administrative management of the shopfront has been transferred from the Newfane Town Board to the Newfane Tourism Board.
“We are feeling very optimistic about the future,” said Newfane tourism board member Gina Guido-Redden, “and that the new budget we came up with will generate a profit for the town.”
Concern was raised by Lakeview shop renters last month after rumors circulated that the town of Newfane was planning on selling the shopfront. After those concerns were put to rest by the town board at a special meeting, focus was once again able to turn back toward this year's reopening.
Plans are currently in place to take care of roof repairs and other exterior maintenance that might be needed for the shop buildings, but the shop front was given clearance to open for the season by Newfane Building Inspector Michael Klock.
“They’ve assured us that it won’t interfere with the shopping,” said Karen Young, owner of Giftbox on the Beach. “They will make sure that we’re still going to be open at all times.”
A few new shops are opening this year, which include Walden Willow Boutique, and several new food and ice cream vendors.
Upcoming events include the Mermaid Parade on June 18, the Patriot Kids Parade on July 4, the Olcott Jazz Festival on Sept. 4, and the Boonanza on Halloween.
The Lakeview Village Shoppes open noon Saturday and will be open only on weekends until they open for the whole week starting Memorial Day.
