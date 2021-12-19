Lake Ontario is currently 13.4 inches above the long-term average (1918-2020) and 13.4 inches below the record high set in 1945 for this time of the year.
In terms of total water supply to Lake Ontario, September through November 2021 was the third wettest fall on record. As a result, Lake Ontario experienced the third largest rise in water levels in October. The lake rose 3.1 inches as opposed to decreasing an average of 4 .3 inches typically experienced that time of year.
November outflows were the sixth highest on record while Lake Ontario water levels was the 13th highest. Lake Ontario rose 1.2 inches from the beginning of September through the beginning of December, while the average seasonal change is a decline of 11.4 inches.
The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board continues to maintain increased outflows through the Moses-Saunders Dam to return the water level of Lake Ontario to the level it would be currently if outflow deviations had not been made earlier this year. Those earlier deviations below plan flows were made when the region was experiencing drought conditions early this summer. The ongoing offsetting deviations above plan flows are expected to be completed over the next few weeks.
Currently the regulation plan is prescribing very high outflows, the third highest on record for this time in December, and these plan flows are higher than in December 2020. The regulation plan will continue to prescribe high outflows over the winter.
“Water levels of the Great Lakes cannot be fully controlled through adjustment of outflows, nor can outflow adjustments eliminate the risk of extreme water levels occurring during periods of very wet and/or very dry water supply conditions”, said David Harper, Canadian co-chair of the ILOSLRB. There is an unpredictable natural supply of water for the Great Lakes and it is important to recognize the full range of high and low water levels that have historically occurred within the system and may occur again in the future.
The board says it will continue to closely monitor weather forecasts, La Niña, and water supply conditions, and will evaluate the outflow strategy regularly.
