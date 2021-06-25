Niagara County residents along the Lake Ontario shoreline are encouraged to participate in a survey on changing lake conditions, as part of the Niagara Orleans Coastal Lakeshore Economy and Resiliency (CLEAR) initiative.
“The CLEAR initiative was launched by New York State in response to the extreme high water levels in Lake Ontario experienced in 2017 and again in 2019. This planning effort aims to help shoreline communities in Niagara and Orleans counties identify ways to increase their long-term resilience to changing lake conditions including high and low water events, flooding, and erosion,” county legislator Irene Myers said in a Thursday release.
According to Myers, the CLEAR initiative will engage local communities over the next several months to develop a long-term strategic plan for coastal resiliency. Information is sought on how changing lake conditions are affecting residents / property owners and their communities.
Residents, business operators and other stakeholders along the Lake Ontario and Niagara River shorelines are asked by New York State to share their input via an online survey at www.niagaraorleansclear.com.
The survey is open until July 7.
