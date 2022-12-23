With a blizzard warning already in effect, the Buffalo office of the National Weather Service says a lake effect snow band is moving northward into Niagara. It’s being accompanied by high winds that could reach up to 70 mph.
The City of Niagara Falls had already issued a travel ban until further notice. “Stay home and do not make any unnecessary travel. Several downed trees and power outages have been reported throughout the city,” a release from the city stated.
Many business are currently closed or closing soon. Tops announced that all of its locations will close at 2 p.m. with weather conditions dictating when they reopen.
A State of Emergency that includes a travel ban was also declared in North Tonawanda and remain in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday.
As of 2 p.m. Friday, Niagara County also instituted a travel ban due to the dangerous driving conditions brought about by the snow and high winds.
The county is currently operating under a travel advisory with non-essential travel strongly discouraged.
