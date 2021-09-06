Lake Effect limiting its pints of ice cream

They’ll only be two places to get Lake Effect ice cream starting Oct. 1.
Owners Jason Wulf and Eric Bernardi announced Saturday that they were suspending the sale of pints of their ice cream to local retail outlets due to several factors. Pints will still be sold in the two ice cream shops in Lockport and Buffalo.
“This decision was not easily made and it’s a choice that was born out of the ever-changing climate to bring our best to you,” the owners wrote on social media. “It has become difficult as of late to procure ingredients in a timely fashion from key suppliers, coupled with it being important for us to craft ice cream at a price that is fair to Lake Effect as well as to you. All of this, combined with demands COVID has placed on our staff is what ultimately led us to this decision.
“Considering these frustrations we have made the decision to focus fully on our ice cream shops, and in the meantime reexamine our wholesale manufacture of bulk pints. We’d like to thank you for your continued support of Lake Effect Artisan Ice Cream in helping us to bring local, handmade ice cream to you.”
The decision comes, they said, also with the big demand for the ice cream shops’ mystery boxes and holiday specials like the butter lamb cakes and Valentine boxes. Also, Wulf and Bernardi added, the change will allow more time to experiment and create new flavors.
“Right now the most important thing is the well-being of our Lake Effect production team who have worked tirelessly to keep up with the increasing retail demand.”
Lockport High School teachers Wulf and Bernardi opened Lake Effect Ice Cream on Lock Street in 2008. They relocated to Canal Street in 2012 and opened a second location on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo in 2017.
