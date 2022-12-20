Due to a lack of registrations from pizzerias, the upcoming Festival of Slice has been canceled.
The event was originally planned for Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Niagara Falls Convention Center but organizers say they did not receive enough interest from vendors to make the event successful.
Staff from Destination Niagara USA, the Niagara Falls Convention Center and Old Falls Street USA will be working to plan other community activities for the year ahead. Visit niagarafallsusa.com to view the most up-to-date calendar of events.
