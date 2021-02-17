Every day it seems, through word-of-mouth and media reports, more people succeed in obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine or at least making an appointment. Others still express frustration because they can’t get it or have to drive to a distant place like Elmira or Rochester.
Still more frustrating is what many see as a lack of cohesive, thought-out strategy from the state government.
For example, one caller to the newsroom on Monday reported planning to drive three hours in April to get vaccinated, only to find what should have been a better slot, an open appointment at CVS in Lewiston.
There was a catch, however. To get the vaccine through CVS, you need to be at least 65 years old. With an open appointment available, and vaccine possibly going to waste, the caller couldn’t book because, even though he has a co-morbidity — hypertension — the state contract draws a line at age.
As of Tuesday afternoon, every CVS appointment across upstate New York was booked. No CVS pharmacist could be reached for comment.
Contacted for comment, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s first deputy press secretary, Will Burns, sent a link to a Jan. 13 memo providing instruction for what should happen with excess vaccine doses. Pharmacies are tasked with maintaining a waiting list and using it when a qualified patient is not available.
“Commercial pharmacists in this situation who had already vaccinated eligible populations, everyone public-facing in the pharmacy department and the standby list can move on to vaccinate store clerks, cashiers, stock workers and delivery staff rather than letting those doses expire,” the memo says.
Often, information seems to be flowing by word-of-mouth rather than traditional channels. For example, retiree Tony Sammarco of Lockport lucked out. He received the vaccine several weeks ago at Eastern Niagara Hospital because he had heard by word-of-mouth that it was available.
“The bottom line on the whole thing is they don’t have enough product,” Sammarco said.
Burns said the state has in place one of the largest vaccine distribution networks in the nation with more than 5,000 providers statewide and more than 2 million shots administered to date.
“As part of this process," Burns said, “pharmacies are receiving weekly allocations to serve the 65+ population but as with everything, supply is limited to the allocation we receive from the federal government.
“We look forward to expanding all of the different ways we can get more shots in arms faster.”
Cuomo spoke to the topic earlier this week.
“When does this end?” Cuomo asked. “Because the system is set up the way it is, it’s not really going to end until you have increased dosages. When you have increased dosages, that extensive distribution network will wind up being a positive and not a negative, because then you will have multiple pharmacies getting allocations from multiple sources and multiple vaccination sites.”
Debbie Reed, pharmacy manager at Summit Park Pharmacy, said that store's second clinic was Monday, when they gave second doses to people who already received the first dose.
“We’ve brought our part-time people to full-time and invested in a website, so as soon as the vaccine becomes available we have our staff trained and are ready to go,” Reed said. “We are a small business investing in the community.”
Reed has been frustrated with media coverage of vaccine appointments.
“The difficulty,” she said, “is it makes it seem any pharmacy has a vaccine available.”
When additional vaccine doses become available, she said, appointments will be posted as available on a first come, first served basis — but only for people 65 and older. More information is available at www.summitparkpharmacy.com .
