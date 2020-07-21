La Hacienda owner celebrates anniversary amid trying times

When his friend and attorney David Boniello first suggested that George Satarian rescue the La Hacienda Restaurant from closure, the Falls entrepreneur wasn't sure what he was getting himself into.
"Me and my wife, we'd been eating their for 40 years," Satarian said. "And we didn't want somebody to destroy it."
So the couple debated among themselves whether they wanted to get back into the restaurant business. In 2002, Satarian had a bar just down Pine Avenue at 24th Street. He called it Georgio’s Bar and Grill.
But Satarian wasn't fond of the late hours of a bar, so he closed up the place.
Then, he says, Boniello convinced him he need to save a beloved institution in Little Italy. Satarian's wife Bonnie agreed.
Now, celebrating his second anniversary of carrying on the legacy of longtime owner Aldo Evangelista, Satarian could have scarcely imagined the challenge of operating in a global pandemic closure. But with a business history that includes operating one of the busiest tow truck companies in the area, Satarian took it all in stride.
"What are you going to do?" he asked rhetorically. "It is what it is."
No stranger to hard work, Satarian remembers his days mopping floors and doing kitchen work at the the Crown and Anchor and waking at dawn as a newspaper boy for for this paper. He says he's prepared for Phase 4 of New York's reopening from the pandemic.
"It's working," he said with a chuckle. "Everything is going good right now."
The restaurant shutdown on March 16 after Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive order closed businesses around the state, limited the size of social gatherings and ordered non-essential workers to stay at home. But Satarian soldiered on.
"We were open for take out (permitted under the executive order) and that was good," he said. "People have been buying pizza like crazy."
La Hacienda is a labor of love for Satarian's family. Bonnie and his two sons, Shawn, 31 and and Christopher, 34, combine to support the endeavor. The family, Satarian says, would eat at the restaurant three or four times a month when the boys were small.
While they could have reopened their dining room already, Satarian said they will likely wait awhile, maybe even a "couple of months" before welcoming diners back.
"I'd rather wait. Better safe than sorry," he said. "(The shutdown) cut business in half, but it's paying the bills. It's paying the payroll."
When the dinning room does reopen, Satarian says diners will find themselves in a clean and safe environment.
"Me and my wife are very particular about the cleaning," Satarian said.
