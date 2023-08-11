Months after being elected to the post, Youngstown Deputy Mayor Kyle Heath tendered his resignation at Thursday’s village board meeting.
It will be effective on Aug. 31, making this week’s village meeting Heath’s last. It comes three months after running unopposed for the seat.
Heath cited personal reasons for his leaving.
Heath works as the branch manager for Keybank’s Lewiston location, also owning stock in its parent company KeyCorp. The village designated Keybank as its depository for village monies, with Heath recusing himself of any votes involving it.
Mayor Rob Reisman appointed Heath to fill the seat on the board after he was elected mayor in May 2022. Heath was due to fill the remainder of the term through 2024.
During his time on the board, Heath was the head of a committee drafting regulations on short-term rental properties in the village.
The mayor will decide who to appoint to the seat for the remainder of the term, with no set time for when someone has to be appointed.
