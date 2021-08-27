Kislack elected trustee of Firemen's Home

Niagara County resident Michael Kislack has been elected to the Board of Trustees of the Firemen's Association of the State of New York (FASNY) Firemen’s Home.
Kislack has been a member of the North Tonawanda-based St. Johnsburg Fire Company for almost 32 years, and a member of FASNY for 30 years. Currently he serves as a member of the association's recruitment and retention committee.
Of his election to the Firemen's Home board for a five-year term of office, he said, “I am very excited for this opportunity. The Firemen's Home is a very special place to our members and I want to be able to help the home in any way that I can. ... My goal is to keep the Firemen’s Home the state-of-the-art facility that it is today. The members should always know that the Firemen’s Home is their ‘home-away-from-home’.”
For the St. Johnsburg company, Kislack has served its board of directors twice, from 1990 until 2002 and then again from 2017 until 2020. He's currently the Service Award chair and has been involved with several different fundraising initiatives on behalf of the company's building and truck committees.
Kislack also is a member of the Niagara County Fire Advisory Board, the county's recruitment and retention committee and the Town of Wheatfield Benevolent Association. In addition, he's a member and past president of the Niagara County Volunteer Firemen's Association and the Western New York Volunteer Firemen's Association.
Kislack is the general manager for McCarthy Tire Service in Buffalo. He and his wife Brenda, a fellow firefighter, have two children and three grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.