A Kenmore man has been accused of throwing bottles at police officers while attempting to loot a liquor store during protests that took place in Buffalo in response to the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announce Sunday that 21-year-old Daniel D. Hill of Kenmore has been arraigned before Buffalo City Court Judge Betty Calvo-Torres on one count of reckless endangerment in the first degree, a class “D” felony, one count of riot in the second degree, a class “A” misdemeanor, and one count of resisting arrest, a class “A” misdemeanor.
Prosecutors allege that at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Hill and other unknown individuals broke into a closed liquor store and threw bottles and other objects that recklessly caused alarm and risk to both responding officers and nearby civilians on Elmwood Avenue near West Utica Street.
The defendant is accused of throwing multiple liquor bottles at Buffalo police officers. The officers, who were responding to the reported looting, were hit by the glass bottles and suffered minor injuries.
Prosecutors further allege that when the officers attempted to place the defendant under arrest, he punched, kicked and elbowed the officers.
Hill is scheduled to return on Wednesday for a felony hearing. He was released on his own recognizance.
If convicted on all charges, Hill faces a maximum of seven years in prison, prosecutors said.
