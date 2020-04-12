The Rev. Rex Stewart has spent every Easter since he arrived at Youngstown's First Presbyterian Church getting up at 5 a.m. and celebrating the holiest day of the Christian faith in the frequently bracing winds and biting temperatures of the parade grounds at Old Fort Niagara.
He has often joked about the sometimes harsh setting for the service by noting that Jesus Christ and his followers regularly worshipped outdoors.
Now the requirements for fighting the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus have thrust Stewart and other pastors in the Niagara Region into facing an Easter like no other they've ever experienced. At a time when religious leaders have always sought to gather their congregations together to worship, the faithful have instead been told to practice "social distancing."
"You know, we can worship God anywhere," Stewart said. "We can celebrate the resurrection in our own way."
Those celebrations will take a variety of forms today. From cable television to live-streaming on the Internet to what are being called "drive-up services," Christians will have opportunities to gather — at a safe distance.
For members of the congregation at True Bethel Baptist Church in the Falls, the novel coronavirus pandemic has had a profound impact. Paster Craig Pridgen, his father, Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen, who is the pastor at True Bethel's two Buffalo campuses and his sister, have all been stricken with COVID-19.
Pridgen and his father are largely recovered, his sister was released from the hospital this week.
"This Easter is very difficult for the congregation, but this is an Easter of Hope," he said. "We are understanding what Jesus was going through (in the week before his crucifixion)."
Pridgen said the challenges that have been presented by the efforts to stop the spread of the highly infectious disease, especially social isolation, offer an insight for Christians.
"This was a trying week for Jesus, a difficult week, he didn't know what tomorrow would bring," Pridgen said, We don't know what tomorrow will hold. It's what Jesus found when he was alone on the cross."
The pastor said Jesus's isolation, and that which he and his family have now experienced in fighting the coronavirus, are likely to weave together in his Easter sermon. Pridgen said he hopes his worshipers will the burdens that Jesus faced as "carried his cross."
"We are all now carrying crosses we didn't expect to carry," he said.
To accommodate the faithful, True Bethel will hold two "drive-in" services, at 9:30 and 11 a.m. at the church's East Ferry Street campus in Buffalo.
"Our Niagara Falls folks will have to come there," Pridgen said.
Congregants will stay in their cars in the church parking lot and turn their radios to frequency operated by the church. Pridgen and his father will preach from a bandstand in the lot.
They won't be able to get out of their cars," he said, but they will be able to blow their horns to say, "Amen!"
At St. Joh's Lutheran Church, in Bergholz, Easter Sunday services will be live-streamed on the church's web site. The Rev. Dan Tabor, the pastor, said the church began live-streaming "about a year to a year and a half ago to meet the needs of sick and shut-ins"
"It's been well received by the shut-ins," Tabor said.
Since Ash Wednesday, the church has been exclusively streaming its services, to an audience that has turned-out to be larger than the number of congregants who previously occupied the pews.
"It's been amazing," Tabor said. "People are hungry, They're searching for answers. They're searching for hope."
And Tabor said his Easter message won't change as a result of the pandemic.
"The message of Easter is the resurrection, that's eternal," he said. "But one of the things I think will be different this Easter is we will be just like the early Christians who were held up in their homes in fear."
Stewart said his church has also also taken to live-streaming services in the web. And, he says, attendance via the web, has been three times higher than their in-person totals had been.
"Easter happens no matter where you are," Stewart said. "It's (difficult) not to be together, but we can still be joyful."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.