NORTH TONAWANDA — A U.S. Border Patrol marine unit rescued a pair of kayakers Tuesday afternoon.
The distress call came in to CPB agents around 3 p.m. from the U.S. Coast Guard. The message said two kayakers were "in distress" near the mouth of the Niagara River and the Erie Canal in Tonawanda.
A Border Patrol boat, patrolling the Niagara River, responded to the area and immediately observed the kayakers underneath the Taylor Drive Bridge. The kayakers had become overwhelmed by swift water and were clinging to the bridge abutment.
CPB agents were able to maneuver their boat alongside the abutment and pull the kayakers aboard. The agents transported the two men to the shoreline and waiting first responders.
The kayakers were evaluated and found to have no injuries.
“This is a great example of the work our agents do every day to protect and save lives, Patrol Agent in Charge Jeffery T. Wilson said. “There are many locations where the water can be treacherous and deadly.”
