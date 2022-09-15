Students at the Kalfas Elementary School were evacuated Wednesday after a series of bomb threats were emailed to the school’s principal.
No explosives were discovered, but police and school officials said the incident was made more chaotic and dangerous after reports allegedly surfaced on social media claiming police had been called to the school because a teacher had brought a gun to the campus.
“Absolutely irresponsible, incorrect post. It (a teacher with a gun) never happened,” Falls Schools Superintendent Mark Laurrie said Wednesday afternoon. “It put a lot of fear in the minds of parents. That is reprehensible. Reprehensible to put out incorrect information like that on any social media site.”
Falls police also expressed anger over the reported post, which was initially attributed to the Niagara Action site. Niagara Action’s editor is Nicholas D’Angelo, the former editor of the Niagara Falls Reporter. Attempts to contact the purported owner of the Niagara Action, Lockport attorney Patrick Balkin were unsuccessful. A phone call to his office seeking comment was not immediately returned.
After a version of this story was published online, D’Angelo contacted the Gazette to deny allegations made by police and school officials regarding the false information.
“No such thing was ever published,” he said. “In no way, shape, or form was anything posted about (a teacher with a gun). and you will not find a screenshot (of the alleged post). I am upset and disturbed (by the police and school district) claims.”
D’Angelo also provided screen shots of posts on the Niagara Action site that reported the evacuation and attributed it to “unconfirmed reports (of) a bomb threat.” At 12:12 p.m., Niagara Action made a Twitter post about the incident, describing it as “unconfirmed reports, a bomb threat”.
In a text message to a reporter, D’Angelo wrote, “Our post never changed and nothing was deleted. There will be no screenshots saying otherwise.”
Later Wednesday, police and school officials subsequently said that they had attributed the incorrect report of the incident to the Niagara Action based on conversations with the parents of Kalfas students who “descended on the school” concerned about teacher with a gun reports.
“All I heard was that the Niagara Action posted that it was a teacher with a gun,” Laurrie said after being told of D’Angelo’s denial.
D’Angelo, in a follow-up phone call with a reporter, continued to protest the earlier claims about Niagara Action, calling them “triple hearsay.”
“There was never such a post. It never happened. There was no post. I can’t explain it when something didn’t happen,” he said. “if I (made a mistake), I’d admit it but I didn’t.”
In regards to the bomb threat, Laurrie said the Kalfas school principal received three emails between 10:13 a.m. and 10:17 a.m. Wednesday, each threatening that a bomb had been placed at the school.
“It was an unusual way (to receive a bomb threat),” Laurrie said. “But we made a decision to contact law enforcement, because they had bomb-sniffing dogs available, and evacuate the school.”
The schools superintendent said Kalfas administrators followed a previously established protocol and moved all of the school’s 300 students to the Independent Church of God on 20th Street.
Niagara Falls Police, Niagara County Sheriff’s Office deputies and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) responded to the school, along with three bomb detection dogs. The dogs were used to search the interior and exterior of the school campus and no explosives were found.
“Nothing, zero, zip,” Laurrie said of the results of the search.
The search took approximately two hours and the students were then returned to the school.
“We received incredible support from the NFPD, Niagara County Sheriff’s, ATF, and the FBI,” Laurrie said. “The students were excellent in calmly exiting the building. The NFCSD is grateful that no bombs were found and that all school occupants returned safely.”
Falls police said they are working with a team of FBI agents to try to track the person responsible for the threats.
