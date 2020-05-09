Kaleida Health now offering antibody testing

Kaleida Health is now offering COVID-19 antibody tests to anyone in the Western New York community.
"Offering community-wide antibody testing will continue to help provide important information about who has had COVID-19," said Jody Lomeo, president and CEO, Kaleida Health. "From a public health standpoint, that’s important. We are doing all that we can to expand testing and ensuring access in the community for anyone who wants or needs to get tested."
The Kaleida Health Laboratories are antibody testing at locations in Buffalo, Cheektowaga, North Tonawanda and Orchard Park.
Antibody testing requires a blood draw, and you must have an appointment to receive a test. A prescription from your primary care provider is also required.
Appointments can be made online at www.kaleidahealth.org/antibodytesting or by calling the Kaleida Health Coronavirus Hotline at 859-3222 (open daily from 7 a.m.to 7 p.m.).
Results will be available in three to four days in the Patient Portal on the MyKaleida mobile app. The link to the Patient Portal is in the "My Health" section.
You must have a Patient Portal account to view results. If you do not have an account, you will receive an email invitation to gain access. Tested individuals can also contact their primary care provider for results.
The antibody test does not check for the virus itself. Instead, it looks to see whether your immune system – your body’s defense against illness – has responded to the infection.
