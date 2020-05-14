Kadie Curry among 2020 'Women of Distinction'

The “Women of Distinction” recipient for state Senate District 62 has been announced as Kadie Curry, site director of nursing for Patient Care Services at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston, according to Sen. Rob Ortt (R,C,I,Ref-North Tonawanda).
For the past decade, Kadie has served with Catholic Health and held several positions at Mount St. Mary’s, Kenmore Mercy, and Mercy Hospital of Buffalo. In her current role, Kadie is responsible for leading the nurse managers of the inpatient nursing units, Emergency Department, ICU, house supervisors, and cardiopulmonary services in providing excellent patient care. In the past 10 years, she has also served as an infection control coordinator, as an RN and an emergency department nursing director.
Kadie is a well-respected member of the Catholic Health family, recognized for her expertise, her clinical knowledge, and approachable nature by her colleagues, a release form Ortt's office stated. As a Niagara County resident, Kadie is well placed to not only provide expert clinical experience, but she also recognizes what the residents of Niagara County need due to her involvement in the local community. She is a key leader in the Catholic Health organization, delivering guidance and sound decision-making, setting a specific direction for Mount St. Mary’s.
“We are so thankful to have a health care provider like Kadie serving in our community,” Ortt said. “While we are always grateful for those tasked with caring for our sick, current times have highlighted just how lucky we are to have such dedicated and skilled professionals working in our healthcare system. These frontline workers are our heroes, and because of individuals like Kadie, lives are saved every day.”
Kadie has worked tirelessly, hand-in-hand with internal and external leadership to lead safety and nursing care initiatives. She continues to work collaboratively during the current COVID-19 pandemic and understands that working side-by-side with community partners delivers the best possible health care.
