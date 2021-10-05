'Just Tell One' boosted in memory of Cheyenne Farewell

James Neiss/staff photographerIn memory of Cheyenne Farewell, the owners of the Tim Hortons Medina franchise on Tuesday presented a $500 donation to Just Tell One, a mental health intervention program for youths with which Farewell was involved. From left are: Jeff Farewell, Cheyenne's father; Carol Doggett, senior director with Mental Health Advocates of WNY; and franchise co-owners Joseph Filippelli and Jennifer Karbowski.