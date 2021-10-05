'Just Tell One' boosted in memory of Cheyenne Farewell

MEDINA — Cheyenne Farewell’s memory was honored in her hometown on Tuesday through a donation to the Just Tell One campaign.
Just Tell One is a mental health peer-to-peer intervention initiative for youths. Cheyenne’s life was cut short last year in a shooting incident in Lockport.
Cheyenne's father, Jeff Farewell, and Just Tell One director Carol Doggett received the $500 donation from the owners of the local Tim Hortons shop, Jennifer Karbowski and Joey Filippelli.
“The Farewell family have been coming to our restaurant since day one. We’ve known them as customers from friendly conversation,” Filippelli said. “But when this happened, we saw it first hand how (Cheyenne's) life impacted our staff, our customers, our community. It was a devastating blow, and it felt like there was just a hole in the community and we all felt like it was us. It was a dark time.”
For the occasion, Jeff Farewell donned a T-shirt with his daughter's image printed on the front. While receiving the donation for Just Tell One, he recalled her passion for life.
“The biggest thing I would like anyone to know is even though she had her own problems, she never gave up. And she always made sure that whoever she was talking to, that they were in a much better mood when she left,” Farewell said.
Cheyenne, a student at SUNY Brockport, originally was an English major and had decided to pursue counseling as a profession, because she wanted to use her own experience with mental illness to help others, according to her dad.
Farewell said it was not easy witnessing his child battle mental health issues. Describing his relationship with Cheyenne as strong, he said that although there was nothing she couldn't reach out to him about, he was hard pressed to help because he never experienced what she was going through.
“You have to keep an open mind. You have to almost put yourself in their shoes to find out," he said. "You’re not going to know how it feels, but at least it gives you a different perspective.”
Cheyenne was a youth peer spokesperson for Just Tell One in the second year of the campaign, according to Doggett.
“One of the successes of the campaign is the peer-to-peer messaging. We have young people with lived experience who are willing to share their story of their illness and their recovery in hopes that they might be able to help other people,” she said.
Just Tell One is a program of Mental Health Advocates of Western New York that is online at JustTellOne.org. Its purpose is to reach out to young people on four focal points: suicide, depression, alcohol abuse and drug abuse.
“It continues to provide tools, language and the confidence for young people to reach out and have that very important first conversation if they feel something’s not right in their life and how to find a trusted person, how to talk to that person, how to start that conversation,” Doggett said.
On the Just Tell One Youtube page there are several video messages posted by Cheyenne, including “Getting Over the Stigma of Mental Health” and “Remember Things Will Get Better.”
Cheyenne was still “going through things” at the time of her death, Farewell said, but she was turning a corner.
“She hated the stigma or the stereotype around somebody getting help for mental health, because it’s not right to do that,” he said. “You need help, you need help. Don’t judge someone because they need help.”
A year after her death, Farewell remembers the zeal that Cheyenne had for helping others.
“I do feel that society is changing," he said. "It doesn’t seem as if it's such a stereotype anymore, which I am so happy for because that’s what she would’ve wanted. She was unique.”
A celebration of Cheyenne's life with a lantern release will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at John E. Butts Memorial Park.
