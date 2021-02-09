Just Pizza owner decides it's time to help the cats! 

Following a year in which Just Pizza owner Mary Alloy partnered with the Niagara County SPCA to put adoptable dogs on her pizza boxes, the pizzeria has decide it's time to lend felines a hand.
Just Pizza in Amherst is now partnering with Ten Lives Club to feature adoptable cats on all of their pizza boxes and offering adopters a $50 gift certificate to enjoy a nice dinner to celebrate with their new best friend.
“I’ve always helped Ten Lives Club by donating pizza to their events so when I was looking for a way to help another organization in a positive way, the work they do for cats seemed like the ‘purrfect’ fit! I have several cats at home myself and they make the best companions,” Alloy said.
In 2020, the Pizza + Pups campaign was an international sensation and the reason why so many dogs were adopted in a short period of time. Ten Lives Club officials say they are incredibly grateful for the opportunity and are looking forward to working with Mary and her kindhearted and selfless family!
“Mary has been battling a rare cancer for months and going through chemotherapy at Roswell. The fact that she is still always looking for ways to give back while fighting this terrible disease is simply amazing ... but that’s just what Mary is. Amazing,” said Ten Lives Club Public Relations Manager Kimberly LaRussa.
In addition to putting adoptable cats on pizza boxes, Just Pizza will be collecting donations for Ten Lives Club in honor of the rescue’s 20th anniversary.
