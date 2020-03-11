Jury selected, trial to begin in Steingasser murder case

LOCKPORT -- More than 26 years after her disappearance and murder, the man police always said was their prime suspect will face a a Niagara County court jury later today.
Joseph Belstadt has been charged with a single count of second-degree murder in the death of Mandy Steingasser.
Prosecutors and Belstadt's defense team will make their opening statements to the 12-person jury and three alternates at mid-morning and testimony in the case is expected to begin on Friday.
Over the course of the next six to eight weeks, the jury is expected to hear up to 65 witness while weighing Belstadt's fate. If he is convicted on the murder charge, the North Tonawanda man could face a sentence of life in prison.
Jury selection began on Monday and concluded on Wednesday. The lawyers in the case have not publicly commented on it since Belstadt's arraignment in April 2018.
They are barred from speaking with reporters as a result of a gag order issued by Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon.
Belstadt has been the prime suspect for police since Steingasser, who was 17 at the time, disappeared in the early morning hours of Sept. 19, 1993. She was last seen alive at around 1:30 a.m. at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Oliver Street in North Tonawanda.
Information developed by investigators looking into her disappearance pointed to Belstadt as the last person she had been with before vanishing. Witnesses told police they saw Steingasser getting into Belstadt’s car.
When detectives wanted to speak with him, Belstadt was uncooperative. And investigators said he wasn’t any more cooperative five weeks later when Steingasser’s body was discovered and recovered from Bond Lake in Lewiston.
Although investigators recovered evidence from the scene, including DNA, much of it was degraded. Police and prosecutors concluded then that they lacked enough evidence to present the case to a grand jury or to arrest Belstadt at that time.
In late 2017, prosecutors reopened their investigation and took another look at the evidence. That reopening included a retesting of the DNA evidence using more sophisticated technologies that weren’t available in 1993.
Prosecutors say that the retesting of two hairs found in Belstadt’s car provided them with the forensic link they needed to finally charge him with Steingasser’s murder.
Earlier this month, Sheldon reversed course on a prior decision she had made and ruled that lawyers for Belstadt will be able to argue to the jury that another man may have committed the crime.
Sheldon had previously barred the defense attorneys from raising the issue of what is known as third-party culpability. Niagara County prosecutors had asked Sheldon to block Belstadt’s lawyers from suggesting to the jury that someone other than their client might be Steingasser’s killer.
Defense attorney Michelle Bergevin previously told Sheldon that she should be able to argue to the jury that a boyfriend of Steingasser’s could have been her killer because his DNA was found in the teen’s underwear. Bergevin said that the former boyfriend, who now lives out of state, gave “inconsistent statements” to police investigators in 2018 about whether he and Steingasser had been intimate and about when he moved from North Tonawanda to his new home.
Belstadt has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge and is free on $250,000 bail.
