Following several days of events focused on firefighters from across the state, Saturday was the next generation’s turn.
With volunteer fire departments facing recruitment challenges across the state, one way to ensure members for the future is to invest in junior firefighters — those under the age of 18 who are interested in future opportunities in becoming a volunteer firefighter once they are of age to service their community.
During its annual convention, the Firefighter’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY) and the Youth in the Fire Service Committee welcomed dozens of Junior Firefighters, Explorers and RAMS, who received an up-front, first-hand look at what it takes to become a firefighter on Saturday at the Wheatfield Training Center on River Road.
The teens registered to attend Saturday came from the greater Niagara County area and received intensive firefighting training. During activities, the teens made their way through stations to perform focused on Hazmat, roof rescue, hose work, search-and-rescue, engine company operations and fire survival skills following essential lessons taught by expert instructors.
Saturday’s event was part of the 151st annual Convention of the Firefighters Association of the State of New York which ran Thursday through Saturday at the Niagara Falls Convention Center.
FASNY president and lifelong Niagara County resident Edward Tase, Jr. of Lockport said next year’s 152nd annual FASNY Convention is scheduled to return to Niagara Falls in August of 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.