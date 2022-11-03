TOWN OF CAMBRIA — More than a decade ago, Niagara County lawmakers spent $180,000 in taxpayer money to purchase a 60-acre plot of land on Junction Road that was described at the time an "ideal" location for a new public works complex that had an estimated price tag of $40 million.
About a year after striking the deal to purchase the property, lawmakers decided to scrap the public works project, choosing instead to move departmental operations to a different location in Lockport.
Today, officials with the county's Center for Economic Development are charting a new course for the land which has remained vacant since the county agreed to buy it in 2007.
They're now looking to turn the property into a "shovel-ready" business park, which they say the county needs to keep pace in a region where neighboring counties are preparing their own plots of public land to offer to private companies in the ongoing race to attract and retain companies and create jobs.
"There will be developers that build on that site. The county is just getting it prepared to be developed by the private sector," said Mike Casale, commissioner of the county's economic development department.
The preparation process starts with a plan. The county hired the local architectural and engineering firm Wendel at a cost of $156,865 to prepare a master site development plan for the parcel. The plan is expected to be completed early next year and will give county officials more detailed estimates on the potential costs involved in developing the business park and an idea of what sort of potential tenants might be attracted to the site.
To get the site ready for development, county officials anticipate a need to connect it to nearby electric, gas and water services and link it to the sewage system. While details are still being worked out, officials said there will likely be some need to build roads and other infrastructure on the property as well.
Based on rough estimates, county officials expect the project will cost around $8 million. They're confident most, if not all, of the cost will be covered by state and federal grants.
With so much commercial space in, for example, struggling Niagara Falls, why would the county spend millions of dollars to create a business park out on Junction Road in Cambria?
Casale and Andrea Klyczek, the county's deputy economic development commissioner, said the answer involves a number of factors, with "site control" among the most important.
While both Casale and Klyczek acknowledged that there's a lot of commercial space in the Falls, they said much of it is owned by private interests.
Because the county already owned Junction Road and because the site is already near an existing commercial park in the Town of Lockport, officials said it rose to the top of the list as having the highest potential for redevelopment.
"We have a lack of development ready sites in Niagara County," Klyczek said. "This is a county owned site. It just made sense because of it where it was located."
Casale said the Junction Road property is one of nine in Niagara County identified as a "priority" site as part of a recent study of commercial sites in Western New York that was commissioned by the local business advocacy group Invest Buffalo Niagara and completed by Newmark, a global real estate advisory and services firm.
As such, Casale said his department believes it is important to get the site as ready as possible for a potential commercial tenant or tenants. Too often, he said, the county receives interest from companies or site selectors but cannot meet their needs due to lack of "shovel-ready" sites.
"We don’t have the ability to site them because there isn’t the space they are requesting," Casale said.
"It’s not only Niagara County," he added. "It’s the eight-county region that lacks developable ready sites. As an eight-county region, and Niagara County is in that group, we’ve missed out on some nice opportunities that would resulted in investment, jobs and opportunities in our community."
In September, members of the county legislature adopted a resolution, formally endorsing the Junction Road project. Casale said the move was necessary to ensure it is listed among Invest Buffalo Niagara's priority projects in 2023.
Casale views being added to the list is an important step in positioning the county to receiving state and federal dollars needed to move the project forward.
The goal, he said, is to grow the local economy by turning county land that is now empty into property that is being used by businesses that employ county residents.
'It gives us the opportunity to present a site to a company whose mission is to build and to invest in our county and to create jobs," Casale said.
Klyczek agreed.
"Right now, that vacant land is not paying any taxes because its county owned," she said. "It’s not generating anything for the benefit of taxpayers."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.