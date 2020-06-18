Another signature summer event has fallen victim to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Falls Mayor Robert Restaino announced Wednesday night that the city's annual Fourth of July fireworks show would be cancelled this year. The announcement came during a meeting of the Falls City Council.
"I had been hoping to hold out for as long as a I could," Restaino told the council. "But other communities have already cancelled their (fireworks) and we're going to have to postpone our fireworks display."
The mayor also updated council members on the city's plans under the state's Phase 3 guidelines. He said plans are moving forward to re-open city hall, with all public business expected to be conducted on the building's first floor.
Areas where city workers and the public will interact have been reconfigured to allow for barriers and social distancing.
Restaino also said that all parking restrictions that had been suspended as a result of the pandemic will go back into effect on June 29. Additionally, parking lot attendants will be returned to downtown lots and ramps.
City Council meetings, which have been closed to the public, as a result of the closure of city hall, are expected to be re-opened effective with the July 1 meeting. The council chambers will be configured to enforce social distancing requirements and face coverings will be required for those in attendance.
The council voted unanimously to allow City Administrator Anthony Restaino to review and approve permits for outdoor dining. The mayor said that would allow a fast re-opening for eateries in the city.
"We're going to do all we can to reach out to the bar and restaurant community to expand their service footprint," Mayor Restaino said.
With a 2020 budget deficit looming, the city administrator said he has begun the 2021 budget process. City department heads must have their budget proposals submitted by July 2.
The mayor also said that they have been discussions with some local non-profit organizations about possibly restoring some of the currently cancelled summer youth programs.
