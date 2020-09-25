The judges of the Eighth Judicial District will gather in front of Old County Hall, 92 Franklin St. Buffalo, at 4 p.m. today to honor the memory and accomplishments of the Hon. Ruth Bader Ginsburg Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.
According to a release, it is the view of the judiciary as a whole that not even a pandemic should deny such a righteous pioneer the recognition she deserves for her many years of service to the legal profession and this nation.
The gathering will highlight the significant number of women judges currently serving in the Eighth Judicial District, as a recognition of the fact that those judges stand on the shoulders of Justice Ginsburg.
There will a brief program which will include remarks from: Hon. Gerald Whalen, presiding justice of the Appellate Division Fourth Department and Hon. Shirley Troutman, associate justice Appellate Division Fourth Department, president-elect National Women Judges Association, New York Chapter.
This unprecedented event will serve to commemorate the extraordinary life of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg a true champion for justice.
Members of the media and public are invited to attend with a face mask. Please adhere to appropriate social distancing as well.
