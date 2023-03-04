LOCKPORT — A State Supreme Court justice has now signed a final order that directs U.S. Data Technologies Group Ltd. and U.S. Data Mining Group Inc., doing business as U.S. Bitcoin, to shut down its cryptocurrency mining facility on Buffalo Avenue and pay the city of Niagara Falls punitive fines that currently exceed $1 million.
Justice Edward Pace signed the order on Friday after weeks of contentious negotiations between attorneys for the Falls and U.S. Bitcoin over the wording of the final order. The order will enforce a previous ruling by Pace that found U.S. Bitcoin in contempt of an order from another State Supreme Court justice that had directed the company to shut down its operations.
That ruling, by State Supreme Court Justice Frank A. Sedita III, directed U.S. Bitcoin to stop operating it’s Buffalo Avenue facility while lawyers for the Falls seek a preliminary injunction to force the cryptocurrency mining company to comply with a new zoning ordinance governing high-energy use industries. Pace ruled on Jan. 25 that U.S. Bitcoin was deliberately operating its cryptocurrency mining facility in violation of the order issued by Sedita and found the company in contempt.
Pace also ruled that if U.S. Bitcoin continued to operate their facility, he would impose fines of $10,000 a day through Feb. 1 and then increase the fines to $25,000 a day until the cryptocurrency mining stopped. The justice imposed the fines, dating back to Dec. 9, because that was the date when Sedita first issued his temporary restraining order (TRO) that directed U.S. Bitcoin to stop operating while the suit seeking the preliminary injunction worked its way through the courts.
At Pace’s direction, lawyers representing the city drafted an order for him to sign that would enforce his ruling. Attorneys who draft an order for the court routinely share it with opposing counsel before it is signed.
The attorney representing U.S. Bitcoin, John Bartolomei, reportedly repeatedly raised objections “to every proposed draft order”, effectively stalling it from taking effect. With the order now signed by Pace, it can be immediately implemented.
Bartolomei has indicated he intends to appeal the order to the State Supreme Court Appellate Division Fourth Department in Rochester. If Bartolomei appeals, the fines against his client will continue to accrue if U.S. Bitcoin continues its operate its facility, unless they are blocked by the appeals court.
Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said he was pleased with Friday’s developments.
“The order confirmed what the judge originally ordered,” the mayor said. “It was pretty clean.”
Attorneys for the Falls had asked Sedita, who recently transferred some of his caseload to Pace, to find U.S. Bitcoin in contempt of court for violating his TRO that directed them to shut down their Buffalo Avenue facility, which the city charges is creating “a public nuisance” and engaging in “ongoing violations” of the city’s Zoning Code.
Sedita issued the restraining order on Dec. 9. It directed U.S. Bitcoin to cease “engag(ing) in “any and all forms of cryptocurrency mining” pending the outcome of a hearing on the city’s request for a preliminary injunction that seeks to shutdown three cryptocurrency mining facilities currently operating in the city “unless and until” they comply with a recently enacted series of amendments to the city’s Zoning Code that govern the location and operation of high-energy use industries such as data centers and crypto-mining facilities.
When U.S. Bitcoin failed to shut down its operations, city lawyers asked Sedita to find the company in contempt. Pace made that finding after taking over the case from Sedita.
There are two other cryptocurrency mining operations in the Falls. City lawyers have noted that one of those facilities, operated by BlockFusion, immediately shut down its operations when the Falls filed its motion for the preliminary injunction.
BlockFusion has now applied for an operating permit under the terms of the city’s high-energy use zoning code regulations. The company is waiting for a public hearing to be scheduled before the city’s Planning Board.
The second facility has been shuttered since the summer because of a fire in an electrical substation on its property.
