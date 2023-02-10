A State Supreme Court judge in Niagara County has declined to intervene in a parent-led effort to lift the suspension of the Starpoint wrestling team's season amid an ongoing law enforcement investigation into "serious allegations of inappropriate conduct" by one or more team members.
Supreme Court Justice Frank Caruso on Thursday declined to sign an order to show cause that would have lifted the season suspension in time for members of the wrestling team to participate in a state tournament this weekend.
The wrestling team is currently undefeated and recently won the state dual championship.
Jeffrey Reina, an attorney with the Buffalo law firm Lipsitz, Green, Scime and Cambria who is representing the parents of seven members of the wrestling team, said his clients had hoped the judge would reinstate the season in time for Saturday's Section VI state qualifying tournament at North Tonawanda. He said Caruso's decision to decline to sign the order to show cause brought by the petitioners means the team's season is now essentially over as Starpoint wrestlers would need to compete in the tournament to advance to the state tournament.
While disappointed, Reina said his clients respect the judge's decision while continuing to maintain that it was "unfair" of the district to punish all of the team members by canceling the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
"Basically, they elected to impose a punishment against an entire team where it may be the actions of just one or two individuals on the team that really warrant discipline," he said.
"I have empathy for the complaining team member, but we just felt that the district's actions in cancelling the entire season was just too draconian," he added.
When asked if his clients were parents of wrestling team members who are not accused of any wrongdoing, Reina said: "Based on what we know to date, none of the parents and children bringing the suit (was) involved in the alleged incident."
In a statement issued on Wednesday, District Superintendent Sean Croft announced the suspension of the wrestling season in light of the ongoing law enforcement probe.
At the same time that the district was announcing the cancellation, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it has “an active investigation focusing on the wrestling team.” The investigation is described as “ongoing” and being handled by the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB).
Law enforcement sources said there have been “no arrests or charges at this point” in the probe.
In his statement, Croft said the district was looking into what he described as "serious allegations of inappropriate conduct by one or more members of its varsity wrestling team." He indicated that the decision to cancel the remainder of the season was made "after extensive discussions with and among the district’s leadership team and the district’s legal counsel."
Croft declined to discuss any details of the allegations against the team members, citing the law enforcement investigation.
“Due to the involvement of law enforcement and other legal implications, we are not at liberty to disclose additional details concerning the underlying circumstances,” Croft said in the written statement. “We ask that everyone please respect the privacy of the individual wrestlers, coaches and any other individuals who have been involved with the varsity wrestling team.”
Croft's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the judge's decision.
The newspaper will provide additional information online and in Saturday's print edition as it is made available.
