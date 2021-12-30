Joshua Vacanti taking part in interview/performance at Palace Theatre

LOCKPORT — Joshua Vacanti returned to Western New York on Dec. 9 from Los Angeles, after narrowly missing out on a spot in the Top 5 contestants on NBC’s "The Voice."
Vacanti dominated the competition on John Legend’s team, singing songs such as ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ by Alicia Keys, Queen’s ‘The Show Must Go On’ and ‘Ashes’ by Celine Dion. Vacanti became nationally recognized; his performance received applause from Dion on Twitter and after his departure from "The Voice" Vacanti was featured on The Ellen Show, earlier this month, where he performed ‘Falling’ by Harry Styles.
This Lockport native is still enjoying the spotlight at home. Christopher Parada, executive director of The Palace Theater, will be conducting an onstage interview with Vacanti at 7 p.m. on Jan. 4 on site at 2 East Avenue. The free event is open to the public and will include a live performance, meet-and-greet and audience Q&A time. All are welcome, but for attendees that are unwilling or unable to provide vaccination evidence they must wear masks while inside the theater.
“For any Lockportian, the Palace Theatre is such a bright spot in our city! It has been a wonderful creative outlet and happy place for me growing up,” Vacanti said, referencing performing in the children’s choir for a few musicals as a kid. “It’s where I first started to fall in love with theater.”
Vacanti first met Parada all of those years ago while auditioning. He is overjoyed to have the opportunity to speak with him again for this event.
The community has been very supportive of Vacanti, local businesses B&D Bagels and Half Baked Cafe both created bagel and cookie combinations named after the performer in his honor, Vacanti looks forward to seeing the people that cheered him on at home come to the Palace Theatre to learn more of his story.
“It’s such a cool and surreal thing being recognized in public. I’m always surprised when people recognize me, especially when I’m wearing a mask.” Vacanti explained “It’s something I’m getting used to, and I’m so grateful and appreciative each time someone shares a sentiment of their experience watching me on the show.”
He described the whole experience as dreamlike, but it was also wonderful to be back for the holidays. Vacanti performed for the Christmas Eve service at The Chapel in Getzville last week. Both him and his wife Sam are worship leaders that sing at their congregation.
“Worship music and leading worship will always be a constant in my life. It’s how singing started for me and it’s why I am who I am” He remarked
Vacanti is continuing to work as a community educator for the Prevention Council of Erie County, but “whatever doors open, I’m ready to walk through them,” he said.
Come ask Vacanti your own questions and learn more about his experiences at the free event at the Palace Theatre on Jan. 4. LCTV will have a digital version of the interview available on Jan. 6.
