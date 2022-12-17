YOUNGSTOWN — A lot of changes have happened recently with the village police department, changes that officials are for the better.
At of the end of November, former Niagara Falls Police Officer Joseph Paul was named Youngstown’s new police chief. He will oversee a department looking for new officers and raising its workings standards.
A 30-year veteran of the Niagara Falls Police Department, Paul has been assigned to various units through his career, from crime scene units, the roving anti-crime unit, domestic violence unit and the detective bureau.
After being retired from that department for several years, the Village of Youngstown reached out to Paul as they were looking for part-time patrol officers.
“I always thought it was a quant little village,” Paul said. “It reminded me of where I grew up in Niagara Falls. I thought it was something enjoyable to do while the rest of the family worked.”
Previous Chief H. James Suitor was working in Youngstown on a part-time basis. He had served in law enforcement for 37 years, mainly with the Town of Niagara Police Department since 1990. It was announced in September that he would become Niagara Falls Memorial Medical enter’s new director of Public Safety and Emergency Services.
Paul had been working in Youngstown for two years when the village asked him to consider being their new chief, which he thought over for months before accepting.
During its December meeting, the Youngstown Village Board received three letters of resignation from officers Anthony Nicoletti, Jonathan Emmons, and William Varney dated Nov. 21, Nov. 29, and Dec. 6, respectively. The board also eliminated the position of sergeant in the department as well.
Mayor Rob Reisman said that since the village is only one square mile, it did not make sense to have those positions. The department’s goal right now is to be accredited, which would be a positive in the eyes of the county and state.
“The new chief is very capable and skilled in seeing it through,” Reisman said. “The changes and restructuring are better for the community in the long run.”
Paul said that since the Youngstown Police Department is such a small agency, all of the officers working there were part-time and had full-jobs elsewhere, including one who works as Lewiston-Porter’s school resource officer. The department is looking to hire one or two part-time officers in the future to fill those gaps.
“We have a good working relationship with the adjoining agencies,” Paul said, with the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and Niagara Falls Police Department extending help whenever they can.
Becoming an accredited police department is a lengthy process, with Paul saying they have to get their ducks in a row and it involves a lot of administration work. Niagara Falls being an accredited agency has given him insight on what to be done to put the department up to standards, like having weapons and evidence stores in certain ways and having reports documented.
“Its like a AAA rating for police,” Paul said. “We have nothing to hide. It’s a welcoming, opening department and hopefully we continue that tradition in serving the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.