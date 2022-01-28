LOCKPORT — A Niagara County Court jury will get back to work on Monday in determining the fate of a Falls Bloods gang member accused of gunning down another man in the doorway of a Pine Avenue mini-mart
The jury hearing the case against Halim D. Johnson, also known by his street name as BloodBath Riichhy, deliberated for about an hour Friday afternoon before being sent home for the weekend by Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek.
Jurors heard closing statements in the case on Friday morning and were charged in the law by Wojtaszek on Friday afternoon. The trial began Wednesday morning.
Johnson, 23, of the Falls, is charged in a two-count grand jury indictment that accuses him of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Johnson has pleaded not guilty to the charges and rejected a plea offer from prosecutors before the trial started.
If he is convicted of the murder and weapons charges in this case, Johnson could face up to 40 years behind bars.
He has been held without bail since his arrest on March 24 in connection with the March 10 shooting outside of a gas station and mini-mart at the corner of 10th Street and Pine Avenue.
Patrol officers, dispatched to a call of a shooting at that location, said they found Jermaine Reynolds, 46, of the Falls, lying just outside the entrance door to the mini-mart. Reports from the scene said Reynolds suffered a serious gunshot wound to his leg.
Reynolds was treated by Falls firefighters and EMTs and then transported by ambulance to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. He was later transferred to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo.
Investigators said they had initially thought that Reynolds would survive his injury, but nine days after the shooting he died at ECMC.
His death triggered a manhunt by Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force. Johnson was located on March 23 by task force officers in the 600 block of Seventh Street.
He was taken into custody without incident. Prosecutors said later that Johnson had been “actively evading” police.
Neither police nor prosecutors have indicated a motive for the shooting, which was captured on video in the well-lit mini-mart parking lot by store security cameras. Law enforcement sources have said that the video clearly shows Johnson gunning down Reynolds in the mini-mart doorway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.