Joey the Pitbull has been looking for his forever home for more than 500 days and, thanks to a local couple, he finally found it.
The pitbull, who gained local notoriety for having spent more than a year in the SPCA of Niagara County's pet shelter, was taken in by Daryl Koczaja and Melissa Leuer, who picked him up this week.
For months, SPCA volunteers and supporters, including the shelter's own Kimberly LaRussa, put Joey front-and-center in TikTok and Facebook videos in hopes of finding him a new home. The dog's lengthy SPCA stay led him to having a leading role in a Channel 2 News feature last year.
On Wednesday, just two days after Daryl Koczaja and Melissa Leuer picked him up to foster Joey, the adoption papers were written up and the two formally welcomed him into their family and his forever home.
“We really love Joey!” said Koczaja in a phone interview on Friday. “This guy is awesome. What a dog!”
They aren't the only ones who have fallen in love with Joey.
Diane Murphy, behavior specialist at the SPCA, pressed her forehead into Joey’s while gripping the sides of his head to say goodbye. Workers and volunteers placed leis around his neck and shoulders in a celebration for the new chapter in his life.
Joey came with stipulations. He’s not allowed around small children. He’s not to be placed with other dogs. But to Koczaja – a sweeter, more affectionate, lover of people, walks and car rides – has never been seen before.
“Everybody is afraid to adopt a pitbull because of the name, but what a sweetheart he is," he said.
“If you go on our TikTok page, you will see millions of people who were touched by his story,” said LaRussa, the SPCA's director of community engagement. “The video of him going to his forever home has one million views.”
Koczaja said Leuer, who’d been following Joey via social media, showed him one of those TikTok videos and asked if he’d have “an open mind” about adopting a pitbull.
Whatever trepidations Koczaja had melted right there.
Since Monday, the family has been getting to know Joey. He loves car rides, and furniture. Koczaja’s sister came to visit and Joey tackled her with kisses. Koczaja and Leuer own a big fenced-in yard where he can get all his exercise.
In short, he is one happy, healthy dog.
“What a dog,” Koczaja said again. ‘We’re happy to be his forever home.”
