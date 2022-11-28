Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino will celebrate the start of the holiday season with plenty of star power at its annual holiday tree lighting on Wednesday.
Starting at 5 p.m., Santa Claus will be on the scene with plenty of special helpers, including Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, along with Billy Buffalo and other guests. They will all be there to greet those in attendance, share in the holiday spirit and help officials from Seneca Niagara and Seneca Gaming Corp. light the giant tree standing outside the resort’s Fourth Street entrance, above Seneca Square. To cap off the special night, Western New York’s own Cami Clune and Joshua Vacanti will perform a few songs after the tree is illuminated.
“Our annual tree lighting is one of our favorite celebrations, and we look forward to gathering with families, friends and neighbors from throughout the community to share the spirit of the holiday season,” said Kevin Nephew, Seneca Gaming Corp. president & CEO.
The public is invited to join in the fun and enjoy cookies and hot cocoa, courtesy of Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. The tree lighting will occur at approximately 6 p.m. The tree lighting will also be streamed live on the resort’s Facebook page. For more information, please visit SenecaNiagaraCasino.com.
