LEWISTON — Niagara County leaders who worked with Jerald Wolfgang through his extensive involvement in either community events or political activities recall him as a go-getter who was always willing to help out and never shy about sharing his opinions.
“It was shocking to hear he passed,” said Rebecca Wydysh, Niagara County Legislature chair. “Even though he’s well into his 80s, he was still so active. He was one of those people you expect to be around forever.”
Authorities found the longtime Niagara County resident unresponsive in his Lower River Road home on Wednesday. Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte said a Niagara County Coroner was contacted and the cause of death is under investigation. Wolfgang was 84.
He leaves behind an extensive legacy of community involvement and political activity.
On the community side, Wolfgang was a longtime member of Lewiston Kiwanis Club, which organizes the annual Niagara County Peach Festival. He was also the current vice chair of the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency board of directors and a member of the Niagara County Community College board of trustees. At the college, he was a member of the academic/student life committee and the NCCC Foundation. In addition, he was an adjunct professor at the Niagara University College of Hospitality, Sport, and Tourism Management.
Previously, Wolfgang worked was a teacher in the Niagara Falls School District and taught at Erie Community College and Erie 1 BOCES. He was also the host of two locally produced cable television shows, “Happenings of Niagara” and Target Success.”
“In the community, Jerry was one in a million,” said John Ceretto, Lewiston Kiwanis Club president. “Jerry was a pillar in the community and he is going to be sorely missed.”
Ceretto had known Wolfgang for more than 30 years, as both a Kiwanian and an adviser to Ceretto's campaigns for the Lewiston Town Board, the Niagara County Legislature, and the state Assembly. Wolfgang was involved with so many organizations in the region, and his contributions will be missed.
“I just don’t know how to replace him,” Ceretto said. “I don’t think we can, but we have to go on. We will miss him as a friend.”
Bob Koshinski, the owner and president of All Services WNY, worked closely with Wolfgang on the Niagara County Peach Festival for the past seven years, and had known him since the 1970s. The two worked to help promote the festival, the peach parade, and the peach recipe contest, and Koshinski said Wolfgang had been involved with the festival since its inception 65 years ago.
“You think of a committee, he was probably on that committee,” Koshinski said, adding that Wolfgang was a lifelong supporter of Lewiston Kiwanis Club and Niagara Falls Country Club’s Porter Cup. “He was a huge supporter of the community, period.”
Wolfgang chaired the Niagara County Republican Committee from 1978 to 1984. Also on his political resume were stints as a special assistant to Gov. Nelson Rockefeller, deputy commissioner of the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, and special assistant to the Minority Leader of the State Assembly. He was still involved with the Lewiston Republican Committee.
Rich Andres, the current chair of the county GOP committee, said he first got to know Wolfgang when he was the student trustee on the NCCC board in 1998-1999. At that time, Wolfgang was a member of the NCCC Foundation board and his wife, Joan, now deceased, was on the board of trustees.
When Andres became the county Republican chair in 2018, Wolfgang was still involved and willing to give advice and make sure the local GOP was moving in the right direction.
“He wasn’t shy with his opinion,” Andres said, calling Wolfgang a consummate community advocate who was always involved with every aspect of making the community better. “A lot of people like to retire. He never quit trying to improve the community.”
Wydysh didn't make Wolfgang's acquaintance until 2015, when she first ran for a legislature seat, but she said he was "the" person to learn from when it came to campaigning and connecting with residents. He came across as gruff but he had the right answers.
“I appreciate that he was no-nonsense,” Wydysh said. “My sympathy and condolences go to family, friends, everyone who knew and loved him.”
Mark Onesi, chair of the NCIDA board, said Wolfgang always asked good questions and showed interest in the community.
“He was always a great person to talk to and a great individual,” Onesi said.
