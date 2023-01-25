Longtime Lewiston resident and active community member Jerald Wolfgang has died, the Gazette has learned.
Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte confirmed police were called to Wolfgang's home on Lower River Road where he was found unresponsive. Previte said his department contacted the county coroner and the cause of death is still under investigation. He was 84 years old.
Most recently, Wolfgang worked as an adjunct professor at Niagara University’s College of Hospitality, Sport, and Tourism Management, had served on the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency board and the Niagara County Community College Board of Trustees, and was involved with the Lewiston Kiwanis Club that puts on the annual Niagara County Peach Festival.
This is a breaking news story, we'll have more details as they are confirmed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.