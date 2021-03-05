NORTH TONAWANDA — Janette Evans, a North Tonawanda resident and frontline nurse, has declared her candidacy for alderman-at-large, looking to take the seat possibly vacated by either Austin Tylec or Robert Pecoraro should they win the election for mayor.
Evans has been interested in running for some time but only decided to pull the trigger this year, after growing tired of what she called the fiscal irresponsibility of North Tonawanda’s government. Though this will be a staple of her campaign, she’s equally interested in making sure small businesses can call North Tonawanda home. While some have opened and thrived throughout the pandemic, other’s have seen their fortune’s fade while pandemic continues. Should she be elected, Evans said, she’ll be working to make NT a hub for small businesses to flourish.
“I do think there has been some momentum in building up parts of, especially Webster (Street),” Evans said. “Spot (Coffee) just went in. Unfortunately, we’ve lost a couple of businesses, but I do think there has been slow movement in that. I think Platter’s and the Wurlitzer Building. I think keeping that momentum and if we get a council that can work together, I think we could get that moving faster and come up with some good solutions to get businesses in and keep them.”
One thing she is looking forward to, should she be elected, is working with other government officials across the county to build a solid future for the city of North Tonawanda. Given how the pandemic has forced some businesses to shut down, she is looking to work with others to develop plans for post-pandemic policies that allow for businesses to have the security of remaining in business prior to the pandemic.
Similar to other candidates running for elected office in North Tonawanda, she is making financial transparency the primary issue of her campaign. She cited the audit from the State Comptroller’s office, and recent budgets as an issue, saying the city should be establishing more realistic financial goals. One thing Evans hopes to work on in office is identifying new sources of funding for the city to consider, something she feels the political majority on the council has failed at. In a press release, she said the city’s spending problems are a consistent problem that should remedied quickly.
“Year after year the city has hemorrhaged money, drained its coffers, and when NYS stepped in and warned the Council, the majority attacked their assessment as ‘politically motivated,’” Evans said. “What our city leadership needs is better communication and common sense governing.”
Given she is a political novice, Evans knows this won’t be an easy race, especially with how the pandemic has forced politicians and candidates to switch strategies in reaching people. With the election several months away, she is committed to making sure people understand that elected officials in North Tonawanda can do better with taking fiscal accountability.
