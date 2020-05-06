Jail cook accused of bringing in contraband

A Niagara County Jail cook has been accused of bringing contraband into the facility.
Kayleigh M. Tuttle, 24, of Lockport, was charged on Wednesday with second-degree promoting prison contraband, a Class A misdemeanor, after a two-week investigation.
Tuttle has been a civilian employee of the sheriff's office, working in the jail kitchen, since January 2019.
She is accused of bringing contraband into the jail and passing it to inmates.
Tuttle was released on an appearance ticket and ordered to appear in town court on July 7. She has been suspended from her job pending a departmental investigation and hearing, the sheriff's office said.
Charges against the inmates involved are pending.
