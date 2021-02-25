Jacoby running for re-election to Lewiston Town Board   

John Jacoby, a member of the Lewiston Town Board, will be seeking re-election in November. He, along with Robin Morreale and Town Supervisor Steve Broderick, are the board members up for re-election this year.
Jacoby has been a longtime public servant, having spent 32 years working with the Niagara Falls Fire Department, spending one year as acting fire chief. He has enjoyed working with the town board and members of the public, and hopes to continue being able to do so. Briefly looking back on his time in office, there have been several project Jacoby was glad to have a hand in developing.
“Something like improving our water delivery system, it was in dreadful condition,” Jacoby said. “I was 32 years on the Niagara Falls Fire Department and the pipes were in such a state that every fire in certain neighborhoods had the potential of not being able to get water out of the hydrant or not getting enough water. In my experience, in Niagara Falls, we would have failed hydrants and broken lines underground. People would say that’s Niagara Falls, they have a lot more fires, how many fires do they have in Lewiston. All it takes is one.”
He added there could be firefighters in a building facing that problem, and he wouldn’t be able to forgive himself if something were to happen. Jacoby knew it was going to be expensive but didn’t want to keep pushing it down the road. As the lone Democrat on the board, Jacoby said compromises are often made to ensure things get done for the betterment of the town.
If he was re-elected, Jacoby is looking forward to continuing the work in making Lewiston a green community. He and Morreale have worked on this extensively, with new LED streetlights being put in, as well as two electric vehicles for the town. With a new park being built along Pletcher Road, he’s hopeful sometime in the future there will be kayak launches, something he recalls people being adamant about.
“We had a meeting and people came to the meeting,” Jacoby said. “And it was the citizens, they were clamoring for a kayak launch. I don’t want to say there were thousands, or hundreds even. But, there was enough people that I’m looking forward to that park becoming operational. I really am looking forward to when this water project comes to fruition and I think our highway department is going a heck of a job with the paving.”
With the pandemic wreaking havoc, the Town of Lewiston has been doing fine throughout it. Jacoby credits that to work of the members of the town board, as they’re working to maintain the budget.
Jacoby also serves as chairman of the Niagara County Democratic Committee.
