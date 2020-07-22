Jacobs takes oath, looks to restore constituent services

WASHINGTON — Republican Chris Jacobs became the newest House member on Tuesday, wearing a face mask as he took the oath on the House floor from Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
Jacobs, a 53-year-old Republican who most recently served as a state senator, called his swearing in ceremony "a very special day" and described his election to the position as an "honor."
"I want to get to work aggressively because this district has been without representation for far too long," Jacobs said in an interview.
Jacobs said he wants to start providing district residents constituent services again, which have been lacking for some time.
"There just has not been representation as far as fielding calls from constituents on issues and problems they have, and I know from my senate office in the state we've had an unprecedented level of calls on issues pertaining to COVID regarding businesses that need assistance or individuals that are in need of unemployment insurance," Jacobs said.
Even though NY-27 did not have a congressional representative, there were some employees for the district office, but the office staff dwindled until closing on June 23.
"It's been a couple weeks now this office has been literally closed," Jacobs said, adding that he is working on staffing the office again.
Jacobs was assigned to the agriculture committee in the house, which he said was important for him as agriculture is the largest employer in the congressional district.
"I wanted to be on that committee so I really could advocate fully for making sure that agriculture thrives in the years to come in the 27th congressional district," Jacobs said.
Jacobs beat former Grand Island Town Supervisor Nate McMurray in the June 23 special election to fill the remainder of former U.S. Rep Chris Collins' term, with the two competing again in November for a full two-year term.
McMurray held a press conference at Atwater Park in Canandaigua on Tuesday morning where he promised to continue fighting hard until November.
Collins, the first sitting member of Congress to back Trump's candidacy in 2016, was in his fourth House term when he resigned last October. The day before, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit securities fraud and making false statements.
He was sentenced in January to 26 months in prison and a $200,000 fine. He is scheduled to report to prison next month.
Democrats control the House 232-198, plus one independent and four vacancies.
